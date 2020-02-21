Eight countries at UN condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

This was said in the joint statement by Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, read out by Estonian Foreign Minister Lembit Uibo at the UN General Assembly meeting during the consideration of the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Today [on February 20], commemorating the sixth anniversary of the tragic events on Maidan and the beginning of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Nordic and Baltic countries reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders, including the territorial waters," he said.

According to the diplomat, the Nordic and Baltic countries condemn "the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by Russia and are determined to implement the EU's policy of non-recognition, including the restrictive measures."