21.02.20 13:47

Skaletska: I will spend next 14 days in the same building with those evacuated from China

Head of the Ministry of Health Zoriana Skaletska will spend two weeks in the same room with Ukrainians and foreigners evacuated from Wuhan (China) brought to the National Guard sanatorium in Novi Sanzhary (Poltava region).

Censor.NET reports citing her post on Facebook

"I decided to join the people under the observation. Together with them, I will spend the next 14 days in the same building, under the same conditions. I hope that my presence will calm both those who are in Novi Sanzhary and the rest of the country," the minister wrote.

She noted that the evacuation was carefully prepared, and safe conditions were created in the place of mandatory observation, taking into account all WHO standards and the practice of countries that also carried out the evacuation of their citizens from China.

Skaletska called on Ukrainian society to reconsider its attitude towards people who were evacuated from China.

