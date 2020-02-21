Censor.NET

21.02.20 12:12

Zelenskyi’s spokeswoman tells how president reacted to protests over Wuhan evacuees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi Press Secretary Yulia Mendel has said the president devoted his whole day to the issue of protests in Poltava region where people took to the streets to oppose the arrival of Ukrainian citizens evacuated from China’s Wuhan to a local medical facility for a 14-day quarantine.

"He devoted the whole day to this situation. In principle, he was ready for some nuances, because we had been preparing," she told a morning TV show "Snidanok z 1+1," adding that the government had been planning the evacuation effort for weeks.

Mendel also recalled that Zelenskyi in his yesterday's address had mentioned politicians who "divided Ukrainians into right and wrong."

According to the spokeswoman, "the government communicated well and all services did their job."

"He tried to do everything, or rather not tried but really did everything because he devoted the whole day to ensure that the government communicates well and all agencies do their job," she said.

