Half of Ukrainians think country going in wrong direction

Censor.NET reports citing survey's results.

"Twenty-five percent of respondents think that events in Ukraine are going in the right direction (57% thought so in September 2019, 44% in December 2019), and 53% think that events are going in the wrong direction (17% in September, 36% in December). Therefore, the share of those who believe that events in Ukraine are going in the wrong direction significantly exceeded the share of those who hold the opposite view," the report reads.

Compared to the previous months, the share of those who believe that Ukraine is able to overcome the existing problems and difficulties in the next few years has decreased (there were 41% of them in September 2019, 28% in December, and 21% according to the latest poll). The share of those who believe that the country is able to overcome them in the longer term was 40%, 50% and 49%, respectively, and the share of those who believe that the country is not able to overcome them was 6%, 11% and 15%, respectively.

The study was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from February 13 to February 17, 2020. A total of 2,018 respondents aged 18 years and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, except for Crimea and occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The poll's margin of error (excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.3% with a probability of 0.95.