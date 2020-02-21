Israel thanks Ukraine for evacuating its citizen from Wuhan

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Israel highly appreciates the efforts of the Ukrainian government in evacuating Israeli citizen Tomer Zvulun from Wuhan. This is yet another example of the strong relations between our countries," Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on Twitter.

Earlier, The Times of Israel reported about Israeli Tomer Zvulun, who had been evacuated from Hubei province in China along with 45 Ukrainians and nationals from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Argentina, Ecuador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama and other countries.

The deaths due to COVID-19 coronavirus have reached 2,247 as of Friday morning.

On the morning of February 20, a plane with Ukrainian citizens and foreigners evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan landed in the Kharkiv airport. After inspection and passing the border and customs control, the buses with the evacuees left for Novi Sanzhary village in Poltava region where they were placed in quarantine at the National Guard Medical Center.