14 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122 artillery systems, 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, UAVs, weapons on BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns and small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces used UAV to drop grenade on Ukrainian positions near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine guns – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – in the area of Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars – near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns – outside Khutir Vilnyi; 82mm mortars – in the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns – outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars, 82mm mortars, weapons on BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and grenade launchers of different systems – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 12mm artillery – near Kindrashivska Nova (23km of Luhansk).

No casualties were reported among Ukrainian troops on February 23.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.