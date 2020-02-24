251 settlements in seven regions of Ukraine cut off grid due to harsh weather

Censor.NET reports citing State Emergency Service press service.

"251 settlements in seven regions (...) were cut off the electric grid due to the activation of the automatic protection system of power lines", the message said. In Lviv region, the number of such settlements made 70, in Ivano-Frankivsk region - 69, and in Ternopil region - 65. In Volyn, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr and Rivne regions, the numbers are smaller.

Emergency crews are involved in the repair works. In most cases, the local car traffic has not been impaired.