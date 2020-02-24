Honcharuk on coronavirus threats for Ukraine: No reasons for panic! Do not be fooled by provocations!

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"The government has been mobilized as much as possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. The work of all services is coordinated," he wrote on Facebook.

The premier noted that the authorities discovered a group of countries with infection risks, therefore, there is an additional procedure for controlling flights from these countries: the body temperature of passengers is checked at Ukrainian airports.

"If a person has symptoms of the disease, we prepared each region for this: there are teams of infectious disease doctors who know the whole procedure for providing medical care," Honcharuk added.

According to him, hospitals are also identified that are ready to host people. "There are no reasons for panic! Do not be fooled by provocations!" the prime minister urged.