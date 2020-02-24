Censor.NET

Ukrainians released from captivity in Donbas to receive UAH 100,000 each next week

Ukrainians released from captivity in Donbas will begin to receive financial assistance worth UAH 100,000 next week, according to the Ministry for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Ministry's press service

"Each of the released prisoners will receive financial assistance in the amount of UAH 100,000 within a week … Starting next Monday, the money will be transferred to their bank accounts and we will finally close this issue," the ministry reports on Facebook.

As reported, on December 29, the detainee exchange between Ukraine and the so-called "Donetsk People’s Republic" and "Luhansk People’s Republic" took place at the Mayorske checkpoint in Donetsk region. Seventy-six people returned to Ukraine.

