Skaletska first met with evacuated from Wuhan. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing her post on Facebook.

"Today I first met with citizens evacuated from China. I visited their rooms on the second and third floors of the Novye Sanzhary sanatorium. Everyone is healthy. None of the evacuated have suspicion of SARS. My suit is a mandatory requirement for epidemiologists, which I have no violation I’m grateful to everyone who is forced to take up an observation for understanding and adhering to all the rules, we feel like a united team, the only complaints I’ve heard now regarding perhaps some everyday issues. so that observation in Novi Sanzhary became more comfortable, "- said the Minister.

