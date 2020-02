Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"As of 18:00, there were 229 infected people in Italy, 172 of them were in the Lombardy region, 32 in Veneto and the rest in Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont and Lazio. All 229 of them were non-Ukrainian citizens. Citizens of Ukraine did not contact embassies or consulates general," the ambassador said.

He also noted that the embassy had liaised with headquarters in two quarantined provinces that day and was working with Lombardy and Veneto regional authorities.

