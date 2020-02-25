Five attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces used hand-held grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); automatic mounted grenade launcher and small arms – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, hand-held grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms – in the area of Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already fired 82mm mortars on defenders of Talakivka.