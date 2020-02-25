OSCE SMM records 360 explosions near disengagement area in Zolote

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

"During the day on 23 February, while positioned at five locations, the SMM heard about 360 explosions (of which about 180 were assessed as mortar rounds) and about 130 shots and bursts of small-arms and heavy-machine-gun fire (all assessed as outside the disengagement area but within 5km of its periphery)," reads the section on disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske of the OSCE SMM daily report of February 24.

In addition, on the evening and night of 22 and 23 February, the SMM camera in Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) recorded an undetermined explosion at an assessed range of 1-2km east-south-east (unable to be assessed whether inside or outside the disengagement area near Zolote).

The same camera also recorded six projectiles and five undetermined explosions at an assessed range of 1-3km east and east-south-east (all assessed as outside the area but within 5km of its periphery).