Government to conduct international audit of Pension Fund in 2020

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We plan to conduct the international audit at the Pension Fund by a professional international company to thoroughly understand what is going on in terms of spending. This year, we will analyze how this money is administered to understand where they can actually be saved by reducing administrative costs..." Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk said at the "Reforms Forum: On the Road to Vilnius".

However, he noted that a comprehensive reform of the pension system could be carried out in a few years only.

"The issue of pension reform is closely linked to the development of tax system. We have already set up a working group which would elaborate the proposals to reform the tax system of Ukraine," Honcharuk said.

The PM also stressed that the overall approach to finances should be seriously changed in Ukraine this year and the activity of the new leadership of the tax and customs services should facilitate this process. "Decent, professional people, who are constantly improving the system, work there" the official said.