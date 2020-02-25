Censor.NET

25.02.20 16:55

Ukraine cannot supply water to Russia-occupied Crimea - Danilov

Ukraine can resume water supply to Crimea only after the restoration of its territorial integrity, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

"My personal opinion is that we cannot supply water to occupied Crimea. Moreover, from a political point of view, I think this is not possible. If the Russian Federation returns Crimea [to Ukraine], water will go there immediately. This is a difficult question. And we cannot think that there is a simple answer," Danilov said.

He also said he did not know why David Arakhamia, the head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, made a statement about the possibility of resuming water supply to Crimea in exchange for concessions from Russian President Vladimir Putin with respect to Donbas.

