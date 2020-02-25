Censor.NET

Zelenskyi gives government two months to repay wage arrears to coalminers

All wage arrears to Ukrainian coalminers should be paid during March and April this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

He said this during an all-Ukrainian meeting of coal workers on Tuesday, February 25.

"I very much ask for all debts to coalminers to be completely repaid in the next two months: March, April," Zelenskyi said.

He noted that wage arrears to coalminers currently stand at UAH 1.1 billion.

According to Zelenskyi, if this task is not fulfilled, the Ukrainian government will not receive a salary for the period for which the arrears have not been repaid.

On February 4, at a meeting attended by representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada, Zelenskyi stressed the importance of resolving the issue of payment of wage arrears to miners and developing a concept for the reorganization of the coal industry.

