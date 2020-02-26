Ukrainian soldier killed in explosion, 4 enemy attacks recorded, - MoD

This is reported by Censor.NET citing the Ministry of Defense press office.

"Unfortunately, this morning, as a result of a blast of an unidentified explosive device, a Joint Forces Operation fighter was killed," the report says.

As of 12:30 p.m., the enemy in the Donetsk sector had violated the ceasefire 4 times.

Ukrainian positions near Marinka came under 120-mm mortar attack - starting from 6 a.m. 11 mortars as well as 8 anti-tank grenade launcher rounds were fired within 35 minutes. One more anti-tank grenade launcher attack in this area occurred after 9 a.m.

The enemy also fired twice at JFO strongholds near Pavlopil - first with hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms, and then - with an anti-tank grenade launcher.

