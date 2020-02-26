No Normandy Four meeting possible without "special status" for Donbas, - Lavrov

He said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Lavrov, it will be possible to speak about the preparation of a new Normandy Four meeting only after the decisions of the previous one have been fulfilled.

"We will talk about the dates of the next summit only when, firstly, everything that was said in Paris, including normalization on the ground and mine clearance, and political issues related to the Steinmeier formula, and the consolidation of aspects of a [Donbas] special status on an ongoing basis in the legislation of Ukraine," said Lavrov.

Russia's another demand is to sign a draft final document before the meeting so that there is no opportunity to "go back" on something.

"We will talk about the date of the summit when we prepare a draft final document and sign the draft final document. So that there would be no [attempts] again during the summit to destroy the reached agreements," added Lavrov.

He said that before the Paris summit there was an agreement on disengagement along the entire contact line, while at the meeting, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyi "went back" on this agreement.