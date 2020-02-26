Over 60% of Ukrainians oppose Donbas "special status", - Razumkov Centre survey

This is according to a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center, Censor.NET reports.

"The majority of respondents (62%) oppose granting and enshrining special status for certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Constitution (only 21% of respondents approve this). The idea of ​​introducing a federal structure in Ukraine is even less popular (68% against 11%)," the survey says.

The return of the "L/DPR" territories under Ukraine’s control by force (the restoration of Ukrainian military control over the "DPR" and "LPR" territories) is supported only by 20% of citizens (56% oppose this). At the same time, only 13% of respondents would support the separation of the territories occupied by the "DPR" and "LPR" from Ukraine (65.5% oppose this). Only 10% of respondents would support the recognition of Crimea as Russia's territory in exchange for the liberation of Donbas (70% oppose this).

The study was conducted February 13 to 17, 2020. 2018 respondents of 18 years and older were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.