10 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces used 120mm mortars and mounted antitank grenade launcher to shell Ukrainian positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars and mounted antitank grenade launcher on Ukrainian positions near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside disengagement area near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: Over 60% of Ukrainians oppose Donbas "special status", - Razumkov Centre survey

Yesterday, on February 26, one member of the Joint Forces was killed in an unknown explosive device blast. As a result of the enemy shelling, one Ukrainian defender was wounded and one more was injured.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.