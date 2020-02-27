Ukrainian IT startup was sold to foreign investors

According to the previous owner, Yevhen Pulia, for three years the company has created payment devices designed to simplify the process of money transactions: user authentication by selfie, paying for purchases using a QR code, convenient money transfers and the universal cash register MOSST Reader.

Simon Benhamou became the new owner of the company. It is known that the new investor belongs to the top management of the famous Swiss bank CBH (Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique). Now the Ukrainian team of IT specialists, designers and managers will work with a foreign investor on new products that will be introduced in the European market. Details of their current project now are disclosed.

Meanwhile, the previous owner Yevhen Pulia shared his future plans - to develop agribusiness as one of the most promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy and start a new startup in the field of the brain-computer interface (a technology that will enable the exchange of information between the human brain and an electronic device).