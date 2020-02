This is reported by Censor.NET citing one of the activists Ihor Stefaniuk, who published a video of the incident.

The record shows a group of activists demanding Korolevska to voice her attitude on the Russian-Ukrainian war and recognize the Russian Federation as an aggressor. The MP refuses to speak. After a short argument Korolevska was taken out of the room and the committee meeting was adjourned.

