Six attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed, another one was wounded on February 27.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms on defenders of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). No casualties have been reported.