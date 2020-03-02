11 enemy attacks in past day: one Ukrainian soldier killed, seven wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire six times on March 1. One Ukrainian soldier was killed, another seven were wounded as a result of enemy attacks," the report reads.

The enemy fired on Ukrainian troops with proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, anti-tank missile systems, various types of grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

As reported, Ukrainian army positions near the towns of Avdiivka and Marinka, and the villages of Pisky, Lebedynske, Nevelske, Berezove, Taramchuk, Luhanske, Nyzhnioteple, Novoluhanske, and Novotoshkivske came under fire.

"After midnight, Russia militants attacked Ukrainian positions near Marinka, using grenade launchers of various types and small arms," the update said.

No casualties had been reported among Ukrainian troops as of Monday morning.