Seven enemy attacks in past day: one Ukrainian soldier killed, five wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire seven times on March 3. One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another five were wounded as a result of enemy shelling," the message reads.



Enemy attacks against Ukrainian troops involved proscribed 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. Ukrainian positions near the villages of Shyrokyne, Lebedynske, Zaitseve, and Luhanske came under attack.

After midnight, March 4, no ceasefire violations have been observed.

