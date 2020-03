The letter was shown today at a Verkhovna Rada committee meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Servant of the People MP Oleksandr Kachura.

"I hereby tender my resignation as Ukraine's Prime Minister," Honcharuk wrote March 3.

Earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi at a meeting of the Servant of the People faction on Tuesday proposed that Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk be dismissed and Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal be appointed to this post.

