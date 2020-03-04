Censor.NET

Honcharuk thanked Zelenskyi: President never gave me illegal tasks

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has thanked President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and expressed confidence that the ongoing reforms would continue.

"I am rather optimistic about our future. I believe that we have a very good president, he is a decent and honest person. He never gave me illegal tasks, there weren’t even any hints of some kind of dishonest game," Honcharuk said, speaking before MP's on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

Honcharuk said the increase in criticism of his policy was due to the government’s decision to change management in a number of public enterprises, in particular - Tsentrenerho.

"But this is not the only company (where the Cabinet changed its leadership. - Ed.). We blocked a lot of shadow schemes, so tons of mud were slung at us in the media," he said.

