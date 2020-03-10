10 enemy attacks in past day: one Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, UAVs, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces used UAVs to drop VOG-17 grenade near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) and Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); fired hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy launched attacks from 120mm mortars near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk), Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) and Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk).

See more: Protest rally against occupation of Crimea held in Istanbul. PHOTO

In addition, the enemy, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, fired on a medical vehicle by dropping two VOG-17 grenades from an UAV on the roof of the vehicle with the Red Cross’ emblem.

Yesterday, on March 9, one Ukrainian soldier got combat injury as a result of the enemy shelling.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.