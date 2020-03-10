Over 114,000 coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide. INFOGRAPHICS

Censor.NET reports citing center's website.

A total of 4,026 deaths were recorded. Of these, 463 lethal cases were reported in Italy, 237 in Iran, 54 in South Korea, 30 in Spain, and 30 in France, says CSSE's interactive map of coronavirus covid-19 global cases.

The disease is spreading the fastest in Italy at the moment, with 9,172 people having contracted covid-19 as of March 10.

On March 9, the figure stood at 7,375, so 1,797 were infected over just 24 hours.

As of the morning of March 9, the total number of covid-19 cases worldwide was 110,041, with 3,825 deaths and 62,053 (56.4%) recoveries.

