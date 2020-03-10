Censor.NET

10.03.20 10:54

WHO specialist to arrive in Ukraine amid first registered case of Covid-2019

On March 11,a doctor from the World Health Organization will arrive in Chernivtsi in order to examine a patient with a coronavirus and determine whether he is being treated properly.

According to Husak, the World Health Organization always sends its representatives to the country where the coronavirus patient is detected. Their delegation also includes a specialist who is responsible for the clinic, that is, whether they treat the patient with a coronavirus correctly.

"We asked for this specialist to come to Chernivtsi, examine the patient and check the correctness of the prescribed treatment," Husak said.

The condition of the patient who has been diagnosed with coronavirus is stable.

As we reported earlier, as of March 8, there was only one laboratory-confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ukraine.

