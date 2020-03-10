Ukraine’s MFA asks its citizens to avoid travelling to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Censor.NET reports citing ministry's website.

"Compatriots who continue to stay in Italy should pay particular attention, proceed cautiously, follow the recommendations and legal requirements of local authorities, take the necessary measures to ensure their own safety, in particular, regarding restrictions on intra-country movement and residence, avoid the massive influx of people, report your location and contact details to the nearest consular office of Ukraine or register at the website," the message reads.

