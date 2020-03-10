Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported

Censor.NET reports citing Yurii Butusov post on Facebook.

"The battle in Pisky and near Avdiivka - shelling of Ukrainian positions from Russian 120- and 122-mm mortars and howitzers near Donetsk. A truck GAZ-66 of the Ukrainian armed forces was hit at 9.44. We began to answer an hour later. Wounded one of the intelligence services," the journalist said.

""Provocations" continue across the front. Shelling ATGM - the president is silent, does not notice. The bombing of the ambulance from the drone - the president is silent, does not notice. Today, shelling again. The Supreme Commander reassures himself with stories about "provocations", fearing to admit to himself and everyone - his strategy of "reconciliation" with Putin by collapsing hostilities by the Ukrainian troops failed," Butusov said.

"The president is concerned about how to reduce losses - and instead of reforming the army and making it professional, the president seeks to reduce the activity of our units. And the blood does not stop flowing. The war will not keep clean, Mr. President, the blood now it’s your responsibility, your personal responsibility, and you are silently passive and do not take action. However, active inaction is already the corporate policy of the current government," journalist concluded.