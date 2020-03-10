Investigators continue establishing other guilty into MH17 crash tragedy

Censor.NET reports citing hromadske.

The trial over four defendants has begun, but we continue to search for other evidence and other suspects. We want to establish the whole truth, he told during a break of the trial over MH17 that started on Monday morning at the Schiphol Justice Complex (the Netherlands).

He said the investigation was working into two directions.

He said that first of all the investigators were searching into possible team, people, who operated the Buk missile, and were looking for information regarding the people involved in transportation of the Buk to Ukraine and those, who asked to bring it.