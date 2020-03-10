Court selects measure of restraint for MP Fedyna

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Judge Kristina Konstantinova read out the ruling at a court session on Tuesday, March 10.

"The investigating judge ruled to partially grant the petition. To apply to Sofiya Romanivna Fedyna, a people's deputy of Ukraine, a measure of restraint in the form of personal recognizance," Konstantinova said.

The court also obliged Fedyna to appear at the request of the investigator, prosecutor, court; notify the investigator, prosecutor, court about the change of a place of residence, not to leave Kyiv city and Kyiv region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, court.

At the same time, the court declined to oblige Fedyna to deposit her documents for traveling abroad, as it found justified the statement that this would limit her parliamentary powers.

The ruling is valid until April 12.

In late November 2019, investigators of the central unit of the State Bureau of Investigation sent to the Office of the Prosecutor General a draft notice of suspicion of "threatening to kill the President of Ukraine" to MP Fedyna and volunteer Marusia Zvirobiy.

They are the defendants in criminal proceedings opened on the basis of their remarks addressed to President Zelenskyi on October 26, 2019.