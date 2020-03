Censor.NET reports citing Chernivtsi Regional State Administration.

According to the department, the patient has signs of an infectious disease.

Thus, with suspected coronavirus, three people are now in the hospital.

Read more: WHO specialist to arrive in Ukraine amid first registered case of Covid-2019

The ministry also recalled that the results of tests for coronavirus in six Bukovinians, who had previously been hospitalized in the infectious ward of the regional clinical hospital, are negative.