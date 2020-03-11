17 enemy attacks in past day: three Ukrainian soldiers killed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces shelled antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems – outside Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – near Vasylivka (20km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); sniping fire was recorded outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm and 120mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launchers near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, automatic mounted grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Khutir Vilnyi; 120mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – outside Myronivsky (75km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk) and Zalizne (42km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk).

Read more: Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported

In addition, the enemy opened provocative fire from automatic grenade launchers and small arms on disengagement area No.3 Bohdanivka-Petrivske. Russian-led forces also used antitank missile system to shell military truck of Ukrainian troops near Pisky, killing one Ukrainian soldier immediately. Another one serviceman died from sustained wounds later. Seven soldiers were wounded, another one injured.

As a result of the enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions, one soldier was killed and another one sustained combat injury.

Today, the enemy has not opened fire yet.