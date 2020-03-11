Zelenskyi dismisses head of Kyiv Regional State Administration

Censor.NET reports citing decree №75/2020.

The relevant decree has been published on the president’s website.

"To dismiss Chernyshov Oleksii Mykhailovych from the post of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration in line with his submitted letter of resignation," reads the document.

The president also signed another decree to appoint Vasyl Volodin as acting head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Read more: WHO specialist to arrive in Ukraine amid first registered case of Covid-2019

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on March 4 approved the new Cabinet of Ministers led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Oleksiy Chernyshov was appointed as Minister for Communities and Territories Development.