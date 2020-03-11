Censor.NET

11.03.20 12:47

Zelenskyi introduces Taran as Ukraine's defense minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has introduced the newly appointed defense minister, Andriy Taran, to the staff of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"As for the priorities of the new minister, I will start with the main thing – to ensure a high defense capability of Ukraine," the head of state said.

Zelenskyi congratulated Taran on his appointment and wished him strength, endurance, and a strong spirit.

On March 4, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Andrii Taran as Ukraine's new defense minister on a motion from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. A total of 285 lawmakers voted in favor of such a decision at a snap parliament meeting on Wednesday, March 4.

Former Defense Minister Andrii Zahorodniuk headed the Ukrainian Defense Ministry from August 29, 2019.

