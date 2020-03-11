Zelenskyi introduces Taran as Ukraine's defense minister

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As for the priorities of the new minister, I will start with the main thing – to ensure a high defense capability of Ukraine," the head of state said.

Zelenskyi congratulated Taran on his appointment and wished him strength, endurance, and a strong spirit.

On March 4, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Andrii Taran as Ukraine's new defense minister on a motion from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. A total of 285 lawmakers voted in favor of such a decision at a snap parliament meeting on Wednesday, March 4.

Former Defense Minister Andrii Zahorodniuk headed the Ukrainian Defense Ministry from August 29, 2019.