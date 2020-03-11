Censor.NET

11.03.20 13:42

Cabinet of Ministers imposes quarantine in Ukraine until April 3 - MP

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced quarantine throughout Ukraine from March 12 to April 3, European Solidarity MP Viktoria Siumar has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing her post on Facebook.

"Quarantine has been introduced for three weeks, starting tomorrow. Until April 3. It provides that educational institutions will be closed, mass gatherings of more than 200 people (excluding the Verkhovna Rada) will be banned, and air services with some countries will be halted. The greater part of checkpoints will also be closed. There will remain 49 out of 219. The prime minister says there are facilities for quarantine there," the politician said.

Earlier reports said Kyiv was introducing a plan of anti-epidemic measures and restrictions from March 12, which will be in place until the end of March.

