Handziuk case: Bulgaria's Appeal court allows extradition of murder suspect to Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The man is the suspect in the organization of attack on Kateryna Handziuk, the public activist and chief clerk of Kherson city hall. This is mentioned in the message by the press department of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

On March 11, the court authority confirmed the previous decision to extradite the person involved in the assassination attempt.

Thus, the Bulgarian side accepted the request of Ukraine's authority. Oleksiy Levin was detained in Bulgaria in January; after that, the Office of the Prosecutor General sent to Bulgaria the materials that were necessary to extradite Levin to Ukraine.