Health Ministry not going to suspend healthcare reform

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

"The reform of Ukraine’s healthcare system is not suspended, it continues. Our task is to make changes that will provide benefit to all Ukrainians, both patients and doctors. It is obvious that modernization should take place on the basis of domestic experience and best international practices. New mechanisms should take effect immediately, and Ukrainians should not suffer from the expectation of changes," Yemets said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 11, the press service of the Health Ministry reported.

According to him, the Health Ministry is already preparing for the implementation of the second stage of health care reform.

As reported, the second stage of the health care reform will start on April 1.