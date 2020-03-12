Ukraine prepares for next evacuation of its citizens from China

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

"From all Ukrainians, only 10 people expressed the desire to evacuate. We begin the preparation for the evacuation and urge each our citizens in China and their relatives to spread this information. If someone, besides these 10 people, needs evacuation, I ask you to appeal to the embassy of Ukraine to China, which will make the final list," the minister said.

According to him, further details of the evacuation will be provided later.

Dmytro Kuleba also noted that the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine urges to refuse from the tourist travels to the countries with the epidemic of coronavirus.