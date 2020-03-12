Sivokho about attack after presentation of Reconciliation Platform: Some people do not need peace, they want war

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

The scuffle with the participation of the National Corps and Serhiy Sivokho took place after the statement of the advisor that the hybrid war takes place in Ukraine. One of the ways of its holding is the initiation of the inner conflict and its support by Russia.

In his turn, Sivokho believes that the attack is tied with the fact that the views of some groups in Ukraine aim to the warmongering.

"Some people do not need peace. They want the war. Because war is business and big money. They disrupted the presentation but they would not stop our movement to peace. We continue our work and our dialogue," Sivokho wrote.