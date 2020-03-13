Student with suspicion for Covid-19 hospitalized in Kremenchuk

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

It is reported that a man was hospitalized in the evening on March 12 to the infectious unit of the acute therapy hospital of Kremenchuk. The doctors took the analyses; they were sent to Poltava. The results are expected. The patient stays in a separate box.

The student returned to Ukraine on March 5. Earlier, he was in Sweden, Finland and Estonia. He appealed to the doctors as he had a high fever, 39 degrees.

Read more: Covid-19: National Security Council of Ukraine to decide whether borders to be closed

On March 12, the Healthcare Ministry officially confirmed two new cases of Chinese coronavirus in Ukraine. Thus, currently, there are three coronavirus cases in Ukraine. Previously, a man in Chernivtsi was diagnosed with it; his current health state is satisfactory.