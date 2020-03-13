Student with suspicion for Covid-19 hospitalized in Kremenchuk

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.
It is reported that a man was hospitalized in the evening on March 12 to the infectious unit of the acute therapy hospital of Kremenchuk. The doctors took the analyses; they were sent to Poltava. The results are expected. The patient stays in a separate box.
The student returned to Ukraine on March 5. Earlier, he was in Sweden, Finland and Estonia. He appealed to the doctors as he had a high fever, 39 degrees.
On March 12, the Healthcare Ministry officially confirmed two new cases of Chinese coronavirus in Ukraine. Thus, currently, there are three coronavirus cases in Ukraine. Previously, a man in Chernivtsi was diagnosed with it; his current health state is satisfactory.