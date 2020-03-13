Covid-19: National Security Council of Ukraine to decide whether borders to be closed

As reported by Censor.NET.

"They plan to consider closing borders on the session (...)", the source said.

Other extra measures will be dicussed.

As we reported earlier, the local authorities of Radomyshl, Zhytomyr region (northern Ukraine) announced the emergency mode in this town. The decision takes effect on Friday, March 13. The reason is that a local woman turned out to be infected with the Covid-19, the Chinese coronavirus. It's one of the three cases currently confirmed by the Healthcare Ministry of Ukraine.