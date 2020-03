As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in Egypt has announced that there are 750 Ukrainian citizens at the Reef Oasis Beach Resort (Sharm El Sheikh), who, along with other tourists, are being quarantined for 14 days," the statement said.

According to Pohoreltsev, such measures have been taken after two Italian tourists, who were staying at the hotel, were diagnosed with Covid-2019.

