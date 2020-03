Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministyr post on Facebook.

The Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported this on its Facebook page.

"According to the laboratory tests conducted at the virology-reference laboratory of the Public Health Center, five cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, namely four cases in Chernivtsi region and one case in Zhytomyr region," the report says.

