First Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk says that restriction of movement of people between the capital city of Kyiv and other settlements is advisory.

"With regard to restriction of people's trips between the city of Kyiv and other settlements of Ukraine, as well as them visiting public places without urgent need – they are only advisory," he told a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

