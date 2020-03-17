Seven enemy attacks in past day: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile system, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops launched attacks from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); automatic mounted grenade launcher and heavy machine guns – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); small arms – near Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired antitank missile system near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – outside Khutir Vilnyi.

On March 16, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian troops near Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk). No casualties have been reported.