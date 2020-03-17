Parliament passes law on penalties for violating coronavirus quarantine

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 344 MPs voted in favour of this decision at an extraordinary sitting on Tuesday.

The law determines the creation of a legal basis for the prompt implementation by the state of a set of urgent measures to prevent and treat coronavirus disease.

According to the regulations, local authorities can impose administrative fines on individuals who violate quarantine or the Health Ministry's guidelines.

In particular, violation of the quarantine orders, sanitary-hygienic, sanitary and anti-epidemic rules and norms stipulated by the law on the protection of the population from infectious diseases, as well as decisions of local authorities on the fight against infectious diseases, entails the imposition of a fine on citizens in the amount of 1,000-2,000 tax-free minimum incomes (from UAH 17,000 to UAH 34,000), on officials - in the amount of 2,000-10,000 tax-free minimum incomes (from UAH 34,000 to UAH 170,000).

At the same time, the law introduces a set of legal norms aimed at protecting the rights of individuals and legal entities during quarantine and restrictive measures related to the spread of coronavirus.

The government is instructed to establish within a week additional wage supplements to medical and other workers directly involved in the elimination of Covid-19 in the amount of up to 200 percent of wages for the period of implementation of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic.

Starting from March 12, a quarantine has been introduced in Ukraine for three weeks, as well a package of anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

On March 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution to temporarily ban foreigners from entering Ukraine and close international passenger traffic from 00:00 on March 16 until April 3, 2020.

On March 16, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to restrict passenger traffic in the territory of Ukraine in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The resolution imposes a ban on rail, air as well as bus intercity and interregional passenger transport services, as well as the operation of subways.